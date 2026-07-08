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Kodiak Gas, Baker Hughes Announce A Multiyear Strategic Power Agreement

July 08, 2026 — 07:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (KGS), a provider of critical energy, Wednesday along with Baker Hughes (BKR), an energy technology company, announced a multiyear strategic agreement where Baker Hughes will provide power generation solutions to support Kodiaks expanding energy infrastructure initiatives.

An initial equipment award that will enable approximately 1 gigawatt of reliable, scalable power generation capacity to be delivered by 2030 is central to the agreement, with a broader framework providing a pathway for up to 1.8 gigawatt of power over time.

The initial major order comprises of NovaLT16 gas turbines, Frame 5 gas turbines and BRUSH Power Generation generators to deliver dependable power for growing data center and energy infrastructure demand.

In pre-market activity, BKR shares were trading at $55.78, up 2.40% on Nasdaq and KGS shares were trading at $70.14, up 3.13% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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