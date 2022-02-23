Kodiak : Study Of KSI-301 On Neovascular Age-related Macular Degeneration Fails To Meet Primary Goal

(RTTNews) - Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) said that phase 2b/3 study of KSI-301 in patients with neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration did not meet the primary efficacy endpoint of showing non-inferior visual acuity gains for subjects dosed on extended regimens compared to aflibercept given every eight weeks.

But KSI-301, a novel antibody biopolymer conjugate, was safe and well tolerated in the study, with no new or unexpected safety signals.

According to the company, a pre-specified secondary analysis at year 1 assessing durability showed 59% of patients in the KSI-301 arm achieved five-month dosing with visual acuity gains and anatomic improvements comparable to the overall aflibercept group.

In Wednesday pre-market trade, KOD was trading at $15.31 down $35.04 or 69.59%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.