Kodal Minerals Secures Bougouni Lithium Project Licence in Mali

Kodal Minerals (GB:KOD) has released an update.

Kodal Minerals has finalized a memorandum of understanding with the Malian government to transfer the Bougouni Lithium Project mining licence to Les Mines de Lithium de Bougouni SA. This agreement assures a 35% equity stake for the State and private investors, with the remaining 65% held by Kodal’s subsidiary, KMUK. The deal includes various customs and tax exemptions, securing stability and State support for the project’s development.

