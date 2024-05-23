News & Insights

Kodal Minerals on Track with Mali Lithium Project

May 23, 2024 — 02:47 am EDT

Kodal Minerals (GB:KOD) has released an update.

Kodal Minerals is advancing on its Bougouni Lithium Project in Southern Mali, with the project fully funded and construction on track for the first production in Q4 2024. The company has successfully scheduled the shipping of essential equipment from China, and on-site preparations, including site clearing and civil construction, are underway. In addition, drilling at the Boumou prospect is progressing with the aim of expanding the mineral resource estimate.

