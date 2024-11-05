Kodal Minerals Faces Dispute Over Mali Tax Payment

Kodal Minerals (GB:KOD) has released an update.

Kodal Minerals is embroiled in a financial dispute following a recent announcement by Hainan Mining Co., Ltd regarding a $15 million tax payment related to the Bougouni Lithium Project in Mali. Hainan claims the payment is the responsibility of Kodal’s subsidiary, KMUK, but Kodal contests this, asserting that the agreement was for KMUK to bear the cost. This disagreement highlights potential uncertainties for investors in Kodal’s mining ventures.

