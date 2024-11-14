News & Insights

Kodal Minerals Advances Bougouni Lithium Project

November 14, 2024 — 02:47 am EST

Kodal Minerals (GB:KOD) has released an update.

Kodal Minerals is making significant strides in developing its Bougouni Lithium Project in Southern Mali, with the construction of its processing plant and mining activities progressing ahead of schedule. The project remains on track to commence production in the first quarter of 2025, supported by a $117.5 million funding transaction. High-grade lithium intersections from the Boumou prospect drilling further boost the project’s potential, promising exciting developments for investors.

