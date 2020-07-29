Kodak Stock Up More Than 1,000% On Deal To Produce Generic Drug Ingredients

Eastman Kodak (NYSE: KODK), the beleaguered film company that was forced into bankruptcy as digital cameras took over the world, has found a new business entirely. The stock skyrocketed today on news that it was awarded a government loan for $765 million under the Defense Production Act to help the company begin producing generic drug ingredients.

It's a surprising turn for what was primarily a photography-based business. The deal is a play on improving America's ability to rely on domestic production of pharmaceutical products amid the coronavirus pandemic. Kodak's facilities in Rochester and St. Paul, Minnesota are the focal points of the new pharmaceutical side of the business which will be called Kodak Pharmaceutical. Kodak said it will focus on making essential ingredients that the Food and Drug Administration has identified as there being a national shortage of.

Image Source: Getty Images

Some analysts are questioning the move, wondering why the deal wouldn't have been given to a company already involved in the pharmaceutical industry. President Trump may have held a preference for a producer outside of the current drug regime. Political tensions have increased this week, as pharma executives and analysts react to Trump's recent executive orders that aimed to lower drug prices.

Whatever the reasoning, it's a fascinating chance for Kodak to make a new start, and investors have reacted bullishly. So far this week, the stock is up around 1,150%. The company came out of bankruptcy in 2013 and has struggled to grow over the last five years. Moving into a field like drug sales could provide a good avenue for the photography pioneer.

10 stocks we like better than Eastman Kodak

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Eastman Kodak wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

David Butler has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.