Kodak shares surge over 300% as U.S. loan draws Robinhood day traders

NEW YORK, July 29 (Reuters) - Shares of Eastman Kodak Co KODK.N jumped more than 300% on Wednesday as retail traders on Robinhood Markets piled into the stock a day after the U.S. government said the company would get a $765 million loan to produce pharmaceutical ingredients.

More than 78,500 users of the popular Robinhood trading app bought Kodak shares on Wednesday, according to the website Robintrack.net, which uses Robinhood data.

Retail investors' participation in the markets has spiked since COVID-19 lockdowns were introduced, spurred in part by a recent move to commission-free trading by retail brokerages, a trend Robinhood helped start when it was founded in 2013.

The new generation of day traders has been credited with, among other things, sparking rallies of between 300% and 500% in stocks of bankrupt or soon-to-be-bankrupt companies such as Hertz HTZ.N, Chesapeake CHK.N, Whiting WLL.N and JC Penney.

Shares of the Kodak, known for its cameras and imaging business, closed at $25.26 on Wednesday afternoon, up from a closing price of $2.62 two days earlier.

The shares spiked Tuesday after the loan was announced, "at the direction of" President Donald Trump, to help the New York-based company launch Kodak Pharmaceuticals.

The Trump administration has said it would boost the ability to produce drugs and their raw materials in the United States after the COVID-19 pandemic exposed the industry's dependence on China and India for its supply chain.

(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by David Gregorio)

