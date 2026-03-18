Kodak Q4 Earnings Decline Y/Y on One-Time Charges, Revenues Rise

Shares of Eastman Kodak Company KODK have gained 10.5% since reporting results for the fourth quarter of 2025, outperforming the S&P 500 index’s 1.1% fall. Over the past month, however, Kodak’s stock has slipped 0.8% compared with a steeper 2.2% decline in the broader market.

Kodak reported fourth-quarter 2025 revenues of $290 million, up 9% from $266 million in the year-ago period, reflecting growth across its core segments. Gross profit rose 31% to $67 million, with margin expansion to 23% from 19% a year earlier. Despite these improvements, the company posted a GAAP net loss of $108 million against a net income of $26 million in the prior-year quarter.

For 2025, revenues increased 2% to $1.069 billion, while gross profit rose 14% to $232 million. However, Kodak swung to a net loss of $128 million from net income of $102 million in 2024, highlighting the impacts of non-recurring charges. The diluted loss per share for 2025 was $1.78 against 90 cents of diluted earnings per share in 2024.

Eastman Kodak Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Eastman Kodak Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Eastman Kodak Company Quote

Segmental Performance & Key Business Metrics

Kodak’s growth in the quarter was driven primarily by its Advanced Materials & Chemicals (AM&C) segment, where revenues grew 25% year over year to $85 million. The Print segment delivered more modest growth, with revenues rising 4% to $195 million.

Operational EBITDA, a key profitability metric, increased sharply to $22 million from $9 million in the prior-year quarter, reflecting improved pricing and volume. For the year, operational EBITDA surged 138% year over year to $62 million, indicating meaningful operational improvements despite GAAP losses.

Segment-level performance shows that both Print and AM&C contributed to EBITDA growth, with improvements driven by higher volumes and pricing gains.

Management Commentary

Management emphasized that the company ended 2025 on a strong note, with long-term investments beginning to yield results. CEO Jim Continenza highlighted that Kodak’s strategy, focused on deleveraging, infrastructure upgrades and product innovation, is now translating into improved operational performance and a stronger balance sheet.

Executives also pointed to progress in streamlining operations and reducing costs, including approximately $40 million in reduced annual interest expenses due to debt reduction efforts. The company underscored its positioning as a more focused industrial manufacturer with three core businesses: Print, AM&C and Brand licensing.

Factors Influencing Performance

The sharp swing to a net loss in both the fourth quarter and 2025 was primarily driven by non-recurring items related to the termination of the Kodak Retirement Income Plan (“KRIP”), including excise tax charges and accounting adjustments.

Operational improvements, however, were supported by better pricing, increased volumes and efficiency gains. These positives were partially offset by higher manufacturing costs, including elevated aluminum input costs and broader inflationary pressures.

Cash flow also showed significant improvement, with the operating cash flow increasing substantially year over year due to pension-related proceeds and operational gains. The company ended the year with $337 million in cash, up from $201 million in 2024.

Other Developments

A major development during the fourth quarter was the completion of the KRIP pension reversion, which generated substantial proceeds and enabled Kodak to significantly reduce its debt. The company used these funds to pay down term loans and strengthen its liquidity position, while also funding a new pension plan.

Kodak amended its Series B preferred equity terms in March 2026, extending maturities and adjusting dividend rates, while continuing to prioritize debt reduction. These actions reflect ongoing balance sheet restructuring efforts aimed at lowering financing costs and improving financial flexibility.

Overall, while Kodak’s reported earnings were weighed down by one-time charges, underlying operational metrics, particularly revenue growth, margin expansion and EBITDA improvement, suggest progress in executing its turnaround strategy.

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