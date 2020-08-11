US Markets
KODK

Kodak expects sales volumes to rebound after COVID-19 hit

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEVE MARCUS

Eastman Kodak Co said on Tuesday it expects sales volumes and working capital to improve in the current quarter after reporting a 31% decline in quarterly revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic, sending its shares up 7%.

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Eastman Kodak Co said on Tuesday it expects sales volumes and working capital to improve in the current quarter after reporting a 31% decline in quarterly revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic, sending its shares up 7%.

The photographic equipment maker's stock plunged on Monday after the U.S. government blocked a $765 million loan to the company, which was going to make drug ingredients for use in possible COVID-19 vaccines, because of "alleged wrongdoing" by executives.

Kodak said on Tuesday investigations by the U.S. Congress and the Securities Exchange Commission have commenced, and could impact the outcome of the loan from the U.S. International Development Finance Corp.

Senior Democratic lawmakers had asked federal regulators to investigate securities made by the company and its executives around the time it learned it could receive the government loan.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila) ((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: EASTMAN KODAK RESULTS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KODK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular