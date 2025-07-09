$KOD stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$KOD stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,031,377 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $KOD (you can track the company live on Quiver's $KOD stock page):
$KOD Insider Trading Activity
$KOD insiders have traded $KOD stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KOD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN A. BORGESON (See Remarks) sold 723 shares for an estimated $2,639
$KOD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $KOD stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,232,738 shares (-97.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,457,830
- SILVERARC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 558,193 shares (-55.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,565,731
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 548,667 shares (+104.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,539,010
- INVESCO LTD. removed 438,018 shares (-84.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,228,640
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 413,821 shares (+27.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,160,767
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 324,722 shares (+90.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $910,845
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 319,389 shares (+1877.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $895,886
