KOD Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc (Symbol: KOD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $103.92, changing hands as low as $99.78 per share. Kodiak Sciences Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KOD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KOD's low point in its 52 week range is $42.97 per share, with $171.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $100.67.

