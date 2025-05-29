Kochav Defense Acquisition Corp. Closes Initial Public Offering, Raising $253 Million

Kochav Defense Acquisition Corp. closed its $253 million IPO, focusing on defense and aerospace industry mergers.

Kochav Defense Acquisition Corp. announced the successful closing of its initial public offering, raising $253 million by selling 25.3 million units at $10.00 each, which included an over-allotment of 3.3 million units. The units began trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol "KCHVU" on May 28, 2025, and each unit consists of a Class A ordinary share and a right to receive 1/7 of a Class A ordinary share upon the completion of a business combination. The company also completed a private placement of 524,050 units, yielding an additional $5.24 million. Formed as a blank check company, Kochav Defense plans to focus on mergers or acquisitions in the defense and aerospace sectors. The management team includes CEO Menny Shalom and CFO Asaf Yarkoni, with SPAC Advisory Partners acting as the lead manager for the offering. The Securities and Exchange Commission declared the registration statement effective on May 27, 2025.

Potential Positives

Kochav Defense Acquisition Corp. successfully closed its initial public offering of 25,300,000 units, raising a total of $253 million, which strengthens its financial position.

The company's shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, enhancing its visibility and attractiveness to investors.

A private placement of 524,050 units was also completed concurrently, providing additional capital for future business operations.

The company is strategically focused on the defense and aerospace industries, which have significant growth potential and demand in current market conditions.

Potential Negatives

The Company is a blank check company, which may raise concerns among investors about the uncertainty and risks associated with investing in a company that has yet to identify a business combination target.

Forward-looking statements highlight that there is no assurance the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated, potentially undermining investor confidence in the Company's strategic planning.

The reliance on over-allotment options for a significant portion of the offering could be seen as a sign of weaker initial demand for the units during the IPO process.

FAQ

What is the total amount raised in Kochav Defense's IPO?

Kochav Defense Acquisition Corp. raised a total of $253,000,000 in its initial public offering.

When did Kochav Defense begin trading on Nasdaq?

The company's units began trading on Nasdaq on May 28, 2025.

What are the components of the units offered by Kochav Defense?

Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one right to receive one-seventh of a Class A ordinary share.

Who managed the initial public offering for Kochav Defense?

SPAC Advisory Partners LLC, a division of Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC, acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

What market focus does Kochav Defense intend to pursue?

Kochav Defense intends to focus on potential business combinations in the defense and aerospace industries.

New York, NY, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kochav Defense Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: KCHVU) (the “Company”) today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 25,300,000 units, at a price of $10.00 per unit, which includes 3,300,000 units issued pursuant to the exercise by the underwriters of their over-allotment option in full, resulting in gross proceeds of $253,000,000. The Company’s units are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) under the symbol “KCHVU” and began trading on May 28, 2025. Each unit issued in the offering consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one right to receive one seventh (1/7) of a Class A ordinary share upon the consummation of the Company’s initial business combination. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and rights are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “KCHV” and “KCHVR,” respectively.





Concurrently with the closing of the initial public offering, the Company closed on a private placement of 524,050 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, resulting in gross proceeds of $5,240,500. The private placement units are identical to the units sold in the initial public offering, subject to certain limited exceptions as described in the final prospectus.





The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry or geographical location, it intends to focus on the defense and aerospace industries. The Company’s management team is led by Menny Shalom, its Chief Executive Officer and a director, and Asaf Yarkoni, its Chief Financial Officer. Doron Dovrat, Yair Ramati and Gill Zaphrir are independent directors.





SPAC Advisory Partners LLC, a division of Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC, acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering. Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP, and Appleby (Cayman) Ltd., served as legal counsel to the Company, and Loeb & Loeb LLP served as legal counsel to the underwriters.





A registration statement relating to the units and the underlying securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 27, 2025. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.





The offering was made only by means of a prospectus.





Syndicate@kingswoodUS.com









www.sec.gov



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the anticipated use of the net proceeds and search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and final prospectus for the offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this press release, except as required by law.







Contact Information:







Kochav Defense Acquisition Corp.





Menny Shalom







ms@kochav.co





