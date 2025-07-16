Kochav Defense Acquisition Corp. Announces Trading of Class A Shares and Rights Separately Starting July 21, 2025

Kochav Defense Acquisition Corp. will allow separate trading of Class A shares and rights starting July 21, 2025.

Kochav Defense Acquisition Corp. has announced that starting July 21, 2025, investors will have the option to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and rights included in the units sold during the company's initial public offering. These shares and rights will trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols "KCHV" and "KCHVR," respectively, while units that are not separated will continue to trade under the symbol "KCHVU." The company, established to pursue business combinations primarily within the defense and aerospace sectors, emphasized that this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell securities where such sales would be illegal. The release also includes a disclaimer about forward-looking statements that may involve risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

Holders of units from the Company's initial public offering can now separately trade Class A ordinary shares and rights, increasing liquidity and investment flexibility.



The separation of trading will occur on the Nasdaq Global Market, enhancing visibility and accessibility for investors.



The focus on merger and acquisition opportunities specifically within the defense and aerospace industries indicates a strategic approach to seeking high-potential targets.

Potential Negatives

The press release indicates that the company is a blank check company, which may lead to concerns about the lack of a defined business model or specific target for acquisition, potentially affecting investor confidence.

The emphasis on forward-looking statements suggests a degree of uncertainty regarding future performance, which could deter conservative investors.

There is no specific mention of any planned or identified acquisition targets, which may raise questions about the company's direction and strategy moving forward.

FAQ

What is Kochav Defense Acquisition Corp?

Kochav Defense Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company focused on business combinations in the defense and aerospace industries.

When can shareholders trade their shares and rights?

Shareholders can separately trade their Class A ordinary shares and rights starting July 21, 2025.

What are the trading symbols for the shares and rights?

The Class A ordinary shares will trade under the symbol “KCHV,” and the rights will trade under “KCHVR.”

What happens to units that are not separated?

Units that are not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol “KCHVU.”

What are forward-looking statements in the press release?

Forward-looking statements refer to projections regarding possible business combinations and the company's future plans and expectations.

New York, NY, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kochav Defense Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: KCHVU) (the “



Company



”) announced today that, commencing July 21, 2025, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Company’s Class A ordinary shares and rights included in the units. The Class A ordinary shares and rights that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbols “KCHV” and “KCHVR,” respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “KCHVU.”





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About Kochav Defense Acquisition Corp.







The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry or geographical location, it intends to focus on the defense and aerospace industries.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“



SEC



”). All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the Company’s initial public offering filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.







Company Contact







Kochav Defense Acquisition Corp.





Menny Shalom







ms@kochav.co





