Stocks
LADR

Koch Real Estate Invests $32M In Ladder Capital; Street Is Cautiously Optimistic

Contributor
Anusuya Lahiri TipRanks
Published

Ladder Capital on Dec. 29 announced that an affiliate of Koch Real Estate Investments exercised its option to invest $32 million in its common equity, leading to the issue of 4 million shares. Shares of the real estate investment trust (REIT) rose 1.2% in pre-market trading on Wednesday.

Koch entered into a strategic financing agreement with Ladder Capital (LADR) in April 2020, to secure $206.4 million in senior secured financing to fund transitional and land loans.

“We’re pleased to have a premier investor like Koch Real Estate Investments as a new long-term equity investor in Ladder,” said Ladder Capital CEO Brian Harris.

Last month, Wolfe Research analyst Matthew Howlett initiated coverage on LADR stock with a Sell rating and a price target of $7 (27% downside potential).

Howlett initiated the commercial mortgage finance sector with a Sell rating based on concerns around underlying property values, which could increase defaults.

Meanwhile, the analyst launched coverage of the mortgage finance sector with a Buy rating based as he expects increased consumer demand for housing amid low interest rates and Fed stimulus.

Overall, the rest of the Street has a cautiously optimistic outlook on the stock. The Moderate Buy analyst consensus is based on 2 Buys and 1 Sell. (See LADR stock analysis on TipRanks)

With shares down 46% year-to-date, the average price target stands at $9.50 and implies 1% downside potential to current levels.

Related News:
Pfizer, BioNTech to Deliver Additional 100M Vaccine Doses to EU
SolarWinds or Datadog: Which Tech Stock Has Higher Upside Potential?
MPLX To Redeem Senior Notes Worth $750M, Street Sees 13% Upside

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LADR

Latest Stocks Videos

    #TradeTalks: What is the stock market of politics is saying about the election results?

    PredictIt Co-Founder John Phillips joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what the stock market of politics is saying about the election results, cabinet picks and the key Georgia election.

    Dec 21, 2020

    TipRanks

    TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular