Koc Holding A.S. - ADR (KHOLY) Price Target Increased by 5.93% to 25.74

The average one-year price target for Koc Holding A.S. - ADR (OTC:KHOLY) has been revised to 25.74 / share. This is an increase of 5.93% from the prior estimate of 24.30 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.89 to a high of 28.63 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.08% from the latest reported closing price of 24.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Koc Holding A.S. - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KHOLY is 0.01%, a decrease of 45.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 34.81% to 9K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 8K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 61.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KHOLY by 17.57% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 0K shares.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 48.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KHOLY by 818.27% over the last quarter.

