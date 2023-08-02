Koc Holding A.S. - ADR (KHOLY) Price Target Increased by 16.84% to 24.30

The average one-year price target for Koc Holding A.S. - ADR (OTC:KHOLY) has been revised to 24.30 / share. This is an increase of 16.84% from the prior estimate of 20.80 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.34 to a high of 25.89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.88% from the latest reported closing price of 23.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Koc Holding A.S. - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KHOLY is 0.01%, an increase of 7.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.02% to 13K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 13K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 5.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KHOLY by 22.48% over the last quarter.

