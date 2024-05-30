Kobo Resources Expands Private Placement Offerings

Kobo Resources Inc. (TSE:KRI) has released an update.

Kobo Resources Inc. has announced an expansion of its previously planned private placement offerings due to robust investor demand, with the goal of raising additional funds for the Kossou Gold Project’s exploration and development. The company has increased its non-brokered private placement to $5 million and brokered private placement to $3 million, signaling confidence in the ongoing diamond drilling program and future prospects in collaboration with Luso Global Mining.

For further insights into TSE:KRI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.