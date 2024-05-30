News & Insights

Stocks

Kobo Resources Expands Private Placement Offerings

May 30, 2024 — 09:41 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kobo Resources Inc. (TSE:KRI) has released an update.

Kobo Resources Inc. has announced an expansion of its previously planned private placement offerings due to robust investor demand, with the goal of raising additional funds for the Kossou Gold Project’s exploration and development. The company has increased its non-brokered private placement to $5 million and brokered private placement to $3 million, signaling confidence in the ongoing diamond drilling program and future prospects in collaboration with Luso Global Mining.

For further insights into TSE:KRI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.