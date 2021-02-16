Kobe Steel's new technology brings 20% cut in blast furnace emissions of CO2

Contributor
Yuka Obayashi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Japan's Kobe Steel Ltd has successfully demonstrated a new technology to reduce CO2 emissions from blast furnace operations by a fifth, as compared to the conventional approach, a company official said on Tuesday.

TOKYO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Japan's Kobe Steel Ltd 5406.T has successfully demonstrated a new technology to reduce CO2 emissions from blast furnace operations by a fifth, as compared to the conventional approach, a company official said on Tuesday.

Cutting carbon emissions from steelmaking is a key part of efforts to fight climate change and Japan's No.3 steelmaker sees the technology as a promising solution other manufacturers could adopt without large capital expenditure.

"If there is demand from our customers for low-carbon steel, we could make it available within a year," Koichiro Shibata, an executive vice president of the firm, told a news conference.

The demonstration ran for a month at a blast furnace of the Kakogawa Works in the western region of Hyogo in October 2020.

The new method uses a combination of Kobe Steel's blast furnace operation technology and the direct reduction iron (DRI) technology of its U.S. unit, Midrex Technologies Inc.

DRI is a steelmaking raw material made by reducing iron ore, which finds its chief use in electric arc furnaces as a supplement or substitute for high-quality scrap and pig iron.

Midrex's technology uses natural gas to reduce iron ore for use in steelmaking, offering lower CO2 emissions than from blast furnaces.

But charging a large amount of DRI in a briquette form, produced by the Midrex process, into a blast furnace could slash the required amount of carbon fuel, such as coke, bringing about lower CO2 emissions.

The additional cost of the low-carbon steel is estimated at about 10 yen ($0.09) per kg, Shibata added.

($1=105.5200 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4563-2761;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters