Kobe Steel (TYO:5406) Price Target Increased by 6.36% to 994.50

The average one-year price target for Kobe Steel (TYO:5406) has been revised to 994.50 / share. This is an increase of 6.36% from the prior estimate of 935.00 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 858.50 to a high of 1,155.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.82% from the latest reported closing price of 1,034.00 / share.

Kobe Steel Maintains 4.19% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.19%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kobe Steel. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 6.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5406 is 0.09%, an increase of 28.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.48% to 33,917K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6,040K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,399K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,363K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5406 by 12.86% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,501K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,446K shares, representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5406 by 4.38% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 2,214K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,865K shares, representing an increase of 15.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5406 by 47.12% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,760K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,746K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5406 by 9.60% over the last quarter.

