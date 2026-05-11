Kobe Steel FY25 Earnings Falls; Guides H1, FY26

(RTTNews) - Kobe Steel, Ltd. (5406.T), on Monday reported lower net income in the fiscal year 2025 ended March 31 compared with the previous year.

For the fiscal year, profit attributable to the owners of the parent declined 22 percent to 93.72 billion yen from 120.18 billion yen in the previous year.

Basic earnings per share were 237.80 yen versus 304.64 yen last year.

Operating profit decreased 18.2 percent to 129.88 billion yen from 158.72 billion yen in the prior year.

Net sales declined 4.6 percent to 2.56 trillion yen from 2.44 trillion yen in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expects fiscal year 2026 net sales to be at 2.56 trillion yen and operating profit anticipated to be at 150 billion yen, an increase of 15.5%, while profit attributable to the owners of the parent is anticipated to be at 100 billion yen, representing 6.7% increase year on year changes with basic earnings per share of 251.80 yen.

For the first half of fiscal year 2026, the company expects net sales of 1.24 trillion yen, increase of 5% and operating profit of 60 billion yen, 4.1% declined and profit attributable to owners of the parent decline of 44.3% at 35 billion yen with 88.40 yen of basic earnings per share.

Kobe Steel is currently trading 3.33% higher at 2,001.50 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

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