Kobe Electric Railway Shows Resilient Financial Performance

Kobe Electric Railway Co., Ltd. reported a slight increase in operating revenue for the first half of 2024, with a 0.4% rise compared to the previous year, while operating profit surged by 11.4%. Despite challenges, the company maintained positive earnings growth, indicating resilience in its financial performance.

