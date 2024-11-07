Kobe Electric Railway Shows Resilient Financial Performance

Kobe Electric Railway Co., Ltd. (JP:9046) has released an update.
Kobe Electric Railway Co., Ltd. reported a slight increase in operating revenue for the first half of 2024, with a 0.4% rise compared to the previous year, while operating profit surged by 11.4%. Despite challenges, the company maintained positive earnings growth, indicating resilience in its financial performance.
