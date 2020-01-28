Kobe Bryant's high school coach lost his 'hero,' LeBron James 'devastated'

Kobe Bryant's high school basketball coach said he lost a hero when the former NBA superstar was killed in a helicopter crash, one of the tributes that continued to pour in on Tuesday while investigators sifted through the wreckage looking for clues.
