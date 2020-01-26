US Markets

Kobe Bryant and four others, including his daughter, killed in helicopter crash

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stephen R. Sylvanie

Kobe Bryant, who won five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and was considered one of basketball's all-time greats, was killed on Sunday in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles along with all four others on board, officials said. He was 41.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular