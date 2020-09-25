Kobalt Cordless Electric Saws Sold Exclusively At Lowe's Stores Recalled

(RTTNews) - Hongkong Sun Rise Trading Ltd. has recalled about 151,400 units of Kobalt Cordless Electric chainsaws and about 106,520 units of Kobalt Cordless Electric pole saws for possible laceration hazard, according to two separate statements issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. These include 1,400 chainsaws and 120 pole saws sold in Canada.

The company said the switch on the chainsaws can remain in the "on" position, while the switch on the pole saws can fail while under a heavy load, and cause the unit to continue running after the user releases the trigger. On both the saws, this issue can lead to a laceration hazard to consumers. The recall involves blue and black colour Kobalt Brand 40-volt Lithium Ion 12-inch Cordless Electric chainsaws, with date codes from 11/01/13 to 03/31/20.

It also involves the Kobalt brand 40-volt Lithium Ion 8-inch Cordless Electric pole saws manufactured from January 2017 through February 2019, with date codes from 01/01/17 to 02/28/19. Hongkong Sun Rise Trading said it has received 48 reports of the switch contacts welding causing the chainsaw to remain in the "on" position on the chainsaws and 65 reports of the saws continuing to run on the pole saws. However, there have been no reports of injuries so far involving the recalled saws.

The company advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled saws and contact Hongkong Sun Rise Trading for a free repair.

The chainsaws and pole saws were manufactured in China by Changzhou Globe Co. Ltd. and distributed by Hongkong Sun Rise Trading Ltd. The saws were sold exclusively at Lowe's Stores across the U.S. and online at Lowes.com.

The chainsaws were sold from January 2014 through March 2020 for about $200, while the pole saws from March 2017 through October 2019 for about $180.

