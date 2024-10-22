Koba Resources Schedules Annual General Meeting for 2024

Koba Resources Limited (AU:KOB) has released an update.

Koba Resources Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 21, 2024, in Subiaco, Western Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to actively participate by appointing a proxy and submitting questions in advance. Key updates and details will be available on the company’s website and through ASX announcements.

