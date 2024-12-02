Koba Resources Issues Employee Options as Incentives

Koba Resources Limited (AU:KOB) has released an update.

Koba Resources Limited has issued 1.5 million unlisted options to its employees as part of its Long-Term Incentive Plan. These options are exercisable at 11.4 cents each and will expire on December 1, 2027. This move could be seen as a strategic effort to retain talent and align employee interests with company performance.

