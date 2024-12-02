News & Insights

Koba Resources Issues 1.5 Million Unlisted Options

December 02, 2024 — 03:45 am EST

Koba Resources Limited (AU:KOB) has released an update.

Koba Resources Limited has announced the issuance of 1.5 million unlisted options, exercisable at $0.114 each, with a maturity date set for December 1, 2027. These securities are part of an employee incentive scheme and will not be quoted on the ASX. This move reflects the company’s strategy to motivate and retain key personnel.

