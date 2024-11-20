Koba Resources Gains Shareholder Support at AGM

Koba Resources Limited (AU:KOB) has released an update.

Koba Resources Limited announced that all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting were passed successfully. These resolutions included the re-election of director Michael Haynes and approval of a 10% placement capacity. The results reflect strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic plans.

