Koa Shoji Holdings Reports Mixed Quarterly Results

Koa Shoji Holdings Co., Ltd. (JP:9273) has released an update.

Koa Shoji Holdings Co., Ltd. reported a decline in net sales and operating profit for the three months ending September 30, 2024, compared to the previous year, with net sales dropping by 13.7% and operating profit decreasing by 6.0%. Despite the decrease, there was a slight increase in ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of the parent. The company also forecasted moderate growth in its financial results for the full year ending June 30, 2025.

For further insights into JP:9273 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.