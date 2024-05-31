Ko Yo Chemical Shareholders Unanimously Pass AGM Resolutions

Ko Yo Chemical (Group) Limited (HK:0827) has released an update.

Ko Yo Chemical (Group) Limited successfully held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 31, 2024, with all proposed resolutions passed unanimously by shareholders via poll voting. Key resolutions included the adoption of the company’s financial statements, re-election of directors, and authorization of share issuance and repurchase mandates. The AGM was attended by all directors, and the voting results reflected a robust agreement among the shareholders on the proposed agenda items.

