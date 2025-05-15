$KO stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$KO stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $402,924,483 of trading volume.

$KO Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $KO:

$KO insiders have traded $KO stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES QUINCEY (Chairman and CEO) sold 145,435 shares for an estimated $10,327,586

NIKOLAOS KOUMETTIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 110,208 shares for an estimated $7,823,012 .

. JOHN MURPHY (President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 88,658 shares for an estimated $6,391,709 .

. NANCY QUAN (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 83,496 shares for an estimated $5,942,695 .

. BEATRIZ R PEREZ (Executive Vice President) sold 60,326 shares for an estimated $4,335,370

HENRIQUE BRAUN (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold 25,277 shares for an estimated $1,806,514

BRUNO PIETRACCI sold 19,058 shares for an estimated $1,344,698

MONICA HOWARD DOUGLAS (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,515 shares for an estimated $1,091,903 .

. LISA CHANG (Executive Vice President) sold 13,445 shares for an estimated $961,352

$KO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,462 institutional investors add shares of $KO stock to their portfolio, and 1,567 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$KO Government Contracts

We have seen $1,296,039 of award payments to $KO over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$KO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $KO stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/21, 01/16 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/09, 12/16.

on 01/21, 01/16 and 2 sales worth up to on 04/09, 12/16. REPRESENTATIVE LLOYD DOGGETT has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/01, 12/16 and 0 sales.

on 04/01, 12/16 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $250,000 on 03/24.

on 03/24. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/21.

on 01/21. SENATOR MARCO RUBIO sold up to $15,000 on 01/07.

$KO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/30/2025

