KO Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Broader Growth and Raised Outlook

The Coca-Cola Company KO used its second-quarter 2026earnings callto emphasize broader volume growth, margin expansion and a more flexible approach to an uneven global consumer environment.

Management raised its full-year earnings outlook while cautioning that tougher comparisons and six fewer selling days in the fourth quarter will temper second-half growth.

KO Raises Full-Year Expectations

President and chief financial officer John Murphy said Coca-Cola now expects organic revenue growth of approximately 5%, the high end of its previous 4% to 5% range.

Comparable currency-neutral earnings per share growth, excluding acquisitions and divestitures, is projected at 7% to 8%, up from 6% to 7%. Comparable earnings per share growth is now expected at 9% to 10%.

Management also raised its free cash flow forecast to approximately $12.4 billion. The outlook assumes the pending sale of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa closes near the end of the third quarter or during the fourth quarter.

Coca-Cola Broadens Volume Growth

Chief executive officer Henrique Braun said second-quarter growth was supported by more markets, brands and beverage categories. Global unit case volume increased 5%, while the two-year average growth rate was 2%.

Trademark Coca-Cola volume grew 5%, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar rose 16% and Powerade advanced 8%. Braun said the FIFA World Cup activation helped produce Coca-Cola’s strongest volume growth in 17 years, excluding the COVID recovery.

Comparable earnings of 97 cents per share exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 92 cents. Revenues of $13.38 billion also surpassed the consensus estimate of $13.06 billion.

CocaCola Company (The) Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CocaCola Company (The) price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CocaCola Company (The) Quote

KO Balances Affordability and Premiumization

Braun described the global consumer environment as uneven. Lower-income consumers remain pressured, while spending in China is selective and conditions across Latin America are mixed.

Management plans to continue using revenue growth management to provide lower entry-price packages while preserving premium options. In North America, Braun pointed to mini cans offered through different channels as an example of tailoring price points by occasion.

A Barclays analyst asked whether consumer pressure had been fully reflected in the second-half outlook. Braun said Coca-Cola’s momentum remained intact, although the company will face harder comparisons and fewer calendar days.

Coca-Cola Defends Asia Pacific Investment

Asia Pacific volume increased 8%, but price/mix declined 9%. Comparable currency-neutral operating income was unchanged as investments and higher input costs offset organic growth and lower operating expenses.

A Deutsche Bank analyst questioned the level of spending required to generate growth in India and the region. Braun said Asia Pacific remains a long-term opportunity where Coca-Cola is investing ahead of demand.

He attributed the negative price/mix equally to investment timing, affordability initiatives and geographic mix as India and China outgrew developed markets. Management expects those investments to expand the consumer base and strengthen future revenue growth capabilities.

KO Keeps Margin and Marketing Discipline

Comparable operating margin expanded to 35.6% from 34.7%, supported by organic revenue growth, lower operating expenses and currency benefits. Higher input costs and increased marketing investments provided offsets.

A Bank of America analyst asked whether recent margin gains could continue. Murphy said Coca-Cola’s asset-light model, quality top-line growth and cost discipline provide levers for further underlying expansion.

A Goldman Sachs analyst asked whether the higher outlook implied reduced second-half advertising. Murphy said the investment strategy had not changed, adding that Coca-Cola remains committed to investing ahead of the curve while using digital and artificial intelligence to improve marketing returns.

Coca-Cola Addresses Operating Risks

Murphy said most production operations at fairlife’s four U.S. facilities had resumed, with retail availability largely unaffected. He expects the Webster facility to continue ramping capacity through the year-end.

Management also continues to monitor commodity volatility but views the overall cost basket as manageable. Foreign currency is expected to provide an approximately 3-percentage-point benefit to full-year comparable earnings growth.

On the company’s tax dispute, Murphy said the timing of an appellate decision remains uncertain. He reiterated management’s confidence after oral arguments before the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.

KO Maintains Its Consumer-Led Focus

Management’s tone remained confident but measured. Coca-Cola expects growth to become more balanced between volume and price/mix while maintaining investment behind brands and customer execution.

The company’s priorities remain consumer relevance, faster innovation and expanded use of digital capabilities, with affordability pressure, regional disruption and tougher comparisons shaping the second-half backdrop.

Zacks Signals Show Contrasting Attributes

KO sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating a favorable earnings-estimate revision trend. Its Growth Score of B also reflects comparatively attractive growth characteristics. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

However, the Value and Momentum Score of F each and VGM Score of D indicate weaker positioning in those styles. Style Scores complement the Zacks Rank, and the Rank can change as analysts revise estimates following the latest results.

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