K&O Energy Shows Resilient Profits Amid Sales Dip

K&O Energy Group, Inc. (JP:1663) has released an update.

K&O Energy Group, Inc. reported a slight decline in net sales to ¥70,599 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, compared to the same period last year. Despite this, the company achieved increases in operating and ordinary profits, indicating resilience in its financial performance. The equity-to-asset ratio also improved, reflecting a strong financial position.

For further insights into JP:1663 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.