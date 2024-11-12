News & Insights

K&O Energy Shows Resilient Profits Amid Sales Dip

November 12, 2024 — 02:50 am EST

K&O Energy Group, Inc. (JP:1663) has released an update.

K&O Energy Group, Inc. reported a slight decline in net sales to ¥70,599 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, compared to the same period last year. Despite this, the company achieved increases in operating and ordinary profits, indicating resilience in its financial performance. The equity-to-asset ratio also improved, reflecting a strong financial position.

