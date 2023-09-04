KO and SYY: Top Analysts Love These 2 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and Sysco (NYSE:SYY) have been paying and increasing their dividends for decades (more than 25 consecutive years). While shares of these Dividend Aristocrats (learn more about Dividend Aristocrats here) are a reliable investment to earn a worry-free income, they are also loved by the Top Wall Street analysts.

Investors should note that TipRanks ranks the top analysts according to industry, timeline, and benchmarks. The ranking reflects an analyst’s ability to deliver higher returns through recommendations. Following the ratings, TipRanks’ algorithms calculate the statistical significance of each rating, the analysts’ overall success rate, and the average return.

With this backdrop, let’s delve into Coca-Cola and Sysco stocks.

Is Coca-Cola a Great Dividend Stock?

Based on its history of payouts, beverage giant Coca-Cola is an excellent dividend stock. The company increased its dividend for 61 consecutive years. Moreover, its ability to increase volumes and pricing will support its earnings and cash flows, thus enabling the company to enhance its shareholders’ returns via higher dividend payments.

Four of the five Top Analysts who recently rated Coca-Cola stock gave it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price target of $70.40 implies an upside of nearly 18.7%. While analysts are bullish about Coca-Cola stock, it has received an Outperform Smart Score of eight on TipRanks. Moreover, Coca-Cola offers a yield of nearly 3%.

Note that TipRanks offers a valuable tool like the Smart Score, which scores stocks based on eight key parameters, including the analysts’ ratings, insider transactions, fundamentals, and technical analysis, among other metrics.

Is Sysco a Good Dividend Stock?

Sysco, which engages in the marketing and distribution of food products, is a dependable dividend stock based on its solid payout history. Sysco has increased its dividend for 54 consecutive years. Its ability to generate strong profitability, growing scale, and solid balance sheet position it well to enhance the shareholders’ value through higher dividend payments.

The stock has received Buy ratings from five out of six top analysts who have recently rated it. Collectively, their 12-month average price target of $85 implies an upside of 20.93%. Further, Sysco stock has an Outperform Smart Score of nine on TipRanks. SYY stock offers a forward dividend yield of 2.8%.

Bottom Line

The solid dividend payment and growth history, Strong Buy consensus rating from Top Analysts, and an Outperform Smart Score make Coca-Cola and Sysco dependable income stocks.

