KNX Stock Slides 10.9% in 30 Days: Will the Plunge Last Throughout 2026?

KnightSwift Transportation’s KNX shares had an unimpressive run over the past 30 days. Shares of the company have plunged 10.9% in the same period, underperforming the Transportation - Truck industry’s 11.3% fall and the S&P 500’s 7.7% decline.



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Given the unimpressive price performance, let's take a deeper dive into the factors driving this transportation stock’s decline. In this write-up, we assess whether KNX, which currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), is likely to suffer more going forward.

Increased cost pressure and weak liquidity are significantly impacting KNX’s prospects. In the fourth quarter of 2025, total operating expenses increased 2.4% year over year. Labor costs, comprising salaries and benefits and accounting for 39.6% of total operating expenses, rose 4% year over year, while fuel expenses increased 2.8% to $206.2 million. These rising costs are being absorbed, thereby compressing margins and limiting profitability.

A weak liquidity position is being maintained, with the current ratio remaining below one for several years, indicating that sufficient short-term assets are not being held to meet short-term obligations. A sharp decline from 1.67 in 2022 to 0.94 in 2023 and 0.85 in 2024 has been observed, with liquidity staying subdued at 0.86 at the end of 2025. Due to these persistently low levels, financial risk is being heightened and the ability to absorb unforeseen expenses or fund growth initiatives is being constrained.

These challenges are being further compounded by an uncertain macroeconomic environment. KNX and its pees navigate a volatile backdrop, marked by economic uncertainty, shifting tariff regulations and geopolitical tensions. As a result, investment decisions are being delayed, forecasts are being revised and operational strategies are being adjusted. Under such conditions, financial flexibility is further limited, which could hinder long-term growth prospects.

KNX’s Estimate Revisions Continue Heading South

Driven by the aforementioned headwinds, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current-quarter earnings has been revised 3.33% downward over the past 60 days and is pegged at 29 cents per share. Meanwhile, the consensus estimate for 2026 earnings is pinned at $1.92 per share, indicating a 2.04% fall over the past 60 days.

Bearish Industry Rank: The industry to which KNX belongs currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188 (out of 244). Such an unfavorable rank places it in the bottom 23% of Zacks Industries. Studies show that 50% of a stock price movement is directly related to the performance of the industry group it belongs to.

A mediocre stock within a strong group is likely to outclass a robust stock in a weak industry. Reckoning the industry’s performance becomes imperative in this case.

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider Seanergy Maritime Holdings SHIP and Air Lease AL.

SHIP currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings has an expected earnings growth rate of 53.13% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 76.43%.

AL currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

AL has an expected earnings growth rate of 14.1% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once in the remaining, delivering an average beat of 14.58%.

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Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Air Lease Corporation (AL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.