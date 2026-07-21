KNX to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing for the Stock?

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. KNX is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 22, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KNX’s second-quarter 2026 earnings has been revised upward by 4.3% over the past 60 days to 49 cents per share. The consensus mark for earnings implies a 61.9% gain from the year-ago actuals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KNX's second-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $2.01 billion, indicating a 7.95% rise year over year.

Knight-Swift has a discouraging earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate once in the trailing four quarters (met once and missed the mark twice in the remaining quarters), delivering an average miss of 6.69%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. price-eps-surprise | Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up for Knight-Swift this earnings season.

Factors Likely to Have Influenced KNX’s Q2 Performance

We expect KNX’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter to have been bolstered by improvement in the freight market demand. Our estimate for Truckload revenues is pegged at $1.25 billion, indicating a 3% rise on a year- over-year basis and for Logistics revenues, we expect an increase of 4% year over year to $133.4 million from the second-quarter 2025 reported figure.

The uptick in asset utilization and profitability as market conditions improve, along with capacity discipline, is expected to have boosted the company’s overall performance in the June-end quarter. Our estimate for Less-Than-Truckload revenues is pegged at $405.3 million, indicating a 4.8% increase from the second-quarter 2025 reported figure.

On the contrary, rising operating expenses, along with ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and supply-chain disruptions, are likely to have adversely affected KNX’s performance in the June-end quarter.

What Our Model Says About KNX

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Knight-Swift this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

KNX has an Earnings ESP of +0.66% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Highlights of Q1

KNX's first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 9 cents per share matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate but declined 67.9% year over year. The reported figure came below the guided range of 28-32 cents.

Total revenues of $1.85 million almost came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew 1.4% year over year. Revenues, excluding Truckload and LTL fuel surcharge, grew 0.3% year over year to $1.63 billion.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

CSX Corporation CSX has an Earnings ESP of +0.95% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. CSX is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 22, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second-quarter 2026 earnings has been revised upward by 6.38% over the past 60 days to 50 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.82 billion, indicating a 6.90% increase from the second-quarter 2025 actuals.

Schneider National SNDR has an Earnings ESP of +1.50% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. SNDR is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 30.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings has remained flat at 22 cents over the past 60 days. SNDR’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the preceding four quarters (missing the mark twice and met the mark once in the remaining three quarters). The average miss is 17.97%.

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Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.