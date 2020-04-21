KNX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.53, changing hands as low as $35.18 per share. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KNX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KNX's low point in its 52 week range is $27.03 per share, with $40.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.46.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.