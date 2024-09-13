KNX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.80, changing hands as high as $53.08 per share. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KNX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KNX's low point in its 52 week range is $45.55 per share, with $60.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.99.

