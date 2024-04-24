KNTK Ex-Dividend Reminder

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/26/24, Kinetik Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNTK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.75, payable on 5/9/24. As a percentage of KNTK's recent stock price of $38.56, this dividend works out to approximately 1.95%, so look for shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc to trade 1.95% lower — all else being equal — when KNTK shares open for trading on 4/26/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from KNTK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.78% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of KNTK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KNTK's low point in its 52 week range is $38.28 per share, with $39.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.41.

In Wednesday trading, Kinetik Holdings Inc shares are currently off about 1.2% on the day.

