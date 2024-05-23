News & Insights

KNT Holdings to Issue New Shares, Raises Capital

May 23, 2024 — 06:41 pm EDT

KNT Holdings Limited (HK:1025) has released an update.

KNT Holdings Limited has announced a significant share subscription agreement that will result in the issuance of approximately 168.48 million new shares at a price of HK$0.1 each, representing a 20% increase in existing capital and a 16.67% post-issue capital. The company is expected to raise about HK$16.8 million in gross proceeds, which will be used as general working capital. Shareholders are advised to exercise caution as the completion of the subscription is subject to certain conditions.

