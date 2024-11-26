KNT Holdings Sees Revenue Rise Amid Persistent Losses

KNT Holdings Limited (HK:1025) has released an update.

KNT Holdings Limited reported its interim results for the six months ending September 2024, revealing a significant increase in revenue to HK$40.2 million, up from HK$22.5 million in the previous year. Despite the revenue growth, the company experienced a net loss of HK$10.2 million, although this is an improvement from the HK$14.7 million loss in the same period last year. The financial results reflect challenges in managing costs and expenses, impacting overall profitability.

