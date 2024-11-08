KNT Holdings Secures HK$5.5 Million Loan Renewal

KNT Holdings Limited (HK:1025) has released an update.
KNT Holdings Limited has announced the renewal of a loan agreement for HK$5.5 million through its subsidiary, KNT International. The loan, which carries an annual interest rate of 12.25%, will be repaid over a 12-month period, with a significant final installment due at maturity in November 2025. This discloseable transaction reflects the company’s strategic financial management efforts to maintain liquidity and support operations.
