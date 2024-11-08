KNT Holdings Secures HK$5.5 Million Loan Renewal

KNT Holdings Limited (HK:1025) has released an update.

KNT Holdings Limited has announced the renewal of a loan agreement for HK$5.5 million through its subsidiary, KNT International. The loan, which carries an annual interest rate of 12.25%, will be repaid over a 12-month period, with a significant final installment due at maturity in November 2025. This discloseable transaction reflects the company’s strategic financial management efforts to maintain liquidity and support operations.

For further insights into HK:1025 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.