KNT Holdings to Review Interim Financial Results

KNT Holdings Limited (HK:1025) has released an update.

KNT Holdings Limited has announced that its board of directors will convene on November 26, 2024, to review and approve the interim financial results for the first half of the year ending September 30, 2024. This meeting is pivotal for investors as it will provide insights into the company’s performance and future prospects.

For further insights into HK:1025 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.