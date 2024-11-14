KNT Holdings to Review Interim Financial Results

KNT Holdings Limited (HK:1025) has released an update.
KNT Holdings Limited has announced that its board of directors will convene on November 26, 2024, to review and approve the interim financial results for the first half of the year ending September 30, 2024. This meeting is pivotal for investors as it will provide insights into the company’s performance and future prospects.
