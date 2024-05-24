KNT Holdings Launches E-Commerce Joint Venture

KNT Holdings Limited (HK:1025) has released an update.

KNT Holdings Limited has announced the formation of a joint venture company with China Agricultural, to be engaged in multinational e-commerce trading. The new venture will have a registered capital of HK$1,000,000, with KNT Global holding a 51% majority stake. This strategic move is aimed at expanding the company’s reach in the textile, garment, and other agricultural product markets.

