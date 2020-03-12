KNSL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (Symbol: KNSL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $101.18, changing hands as low as $100.03 per share. Kinsale Capital Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 12.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KNSL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KNSL's low point in its 52 week range is $65.54 per share, with $132.675 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $100.36.

