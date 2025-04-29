$KNSA stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$KNSA stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $16,831,428 of trading volume.

$KNSA Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $KNSA:

$KNSA insiders have traded $KNSA stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KNSA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK RAGOSA (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 115,604 shares for an estimated $2,564,672 .

. SANJ K PATEL (CHAIRMAN & CEO) sold 89,561 shares for an estimated $2,059,903

EBEN TESSARI (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 92,426 shares for an estimated $1,864,685 .

. MICHAEL R MEGNA (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,697 shares for an estimated $397,297 .

. ROSS MOAT (CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) sold 18,259 shares for an estimated $370,475

$KNSA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $KNSA stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HARBOR CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC. removed 20,371 shares (-20.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $452,439

GOODMAN ADVISORY GROUP, LLC added 1,363 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,272

