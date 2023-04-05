Knowles (KN) Unveils Voice Sensor for Greater Sound Clarity

Knowles Corporation KN recently unveiled a digital voice vibration sensor to improve sound clarity in noisy environments. Dubbed V2S200D, this high bandwidth, low-power vibration sensor works in conjunction with microphones to suppress surrounding sounds and accentuate the speaker’s voice to improve the call quality.



Consumer audio devices such as True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds for voice communication on the move are much in vogue. These often lead to muffled communication in public places. In addition, high winds and traffic snarls diffuse the sound clarity with unwanted noises that are, at times, difficult to remove with traditional noise suppression techniques.



This is where V2S200D comes in handy with its unique ability to selectively pick up the speaker’s voice while suppressing all other sounds. Together with TWS microphones, it offers a consistent sound quality along with features such as voice activity detection, imposter rejection and personalization.



The product’s small size, high signal-to-noise ratio and low power consumption attributes further make it a compelling option for OEMs to enhance user experience. Moreover, a digital mic with Pulse Density Modulation interface for seamless hardware integration and software development is likely to increase its appeal as Knowles aims for mass production later this year.



Leveraging its leading position in MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) microphones and strong capabilities in audio processing technologies, Knowles optimizes audio systems and improves user experience in mobile, ear and IoT applications. Its MEMS microphone is the smallest of its kind, with the highest signal-to-noise ratio at the lowest power, while the balanced armature speakers offer the greatest output at the lowest power.



Proprietary manufacturing techniques and global scale of operations have facilitated the company to fine-tune its business with the evolving customer demands and invest in high-value solutions. The transformation from an acoustic component supplier to an audio solutions provider has enabled the company to migrate to higher-value solutions and increase content per device. This, in turn, has empowered it to capitalize on the positive macro trends in audio and edge processing solutions.



Moreover, voice-powered interactions are fast emerging as a critical and necessary feature as consumers tend to engage with technology through natural, spoken commands across mobile, ear and IoT platforms. This has led to a wide proliferation of products ranging from mobile phones to headsets and smart speakers to household appliances. Knowles aims to capitalize on its unique capabilities in acoustics, digital signal processing and algorithms to cater to these demands.



Knowles boasts an integrated design and manufacturing scale of operations. The company has a unique ability to balance and shift between full and semi-automation to optimize the efficiency of operations and reduce operating expenses. For products introduced more than 18 months ago, Knowles strives to offset expected price erosion through bill of material cost reductions, yield improvements, equipment efficiency and movement to lower-cost manufacturing locations.



The stock has lost 15.3% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 4.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Knowles currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

