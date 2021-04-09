Knowles (KN) Unveils Two High-Quality Automotive Microphones

Knowles Corporation KN recently launched two new SiSonic MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) microphones for automotive applications to augment its portfolio of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. The microphones dubbed SPH1878 and SPH9855 are likely to support the surging demands of hands free calling, advanced voice assistance and in-cabin noise cancellation facilities within the automotive sector.



Built on the AEC-Q100/103 qualification standards set by the Automotive Electronics Council, the standardization body for the industry, the microphones offer superior voice call quality and innovative audio features for improved end-user experience. While SPH1878 features both single-ended and differential analog interface, while SPH9855 features a PDM (pulse density modulation) digital interface for better sound clarity. In particular, the microphones boast low phase distortion for superior noise cancellation, high dynamic range for enhanced sound quality, extended operating temperature range for automotive applications and improved manufacturing stability.



The products strengthen Knowles’ leading position within the automotive industry and are expected to be instant hits once they are in production later this year. Leveraging its leading position in MEMS microphones and strong capabilities in audio processing technologies, the company optimizes audio systems and improves user experience in mobile, ear and IoT applications. Its MEMS microphones are the smallest of its kind with the highest signal to noise ratio at the lowest power, while the balanced armature speakers offer the greatest output at the lowest power.



Proprietary manufacturing techniques and global scale of operations have facilitated the company to fine tune its business with the evolving customer demands and invest in high-value solutions. The transformation from an acoustic component supplier to an audio solutions provider has enabled the company to migrate to higher-value solutions and increase content per device. This, in turn, has empowered it to capitalize on the positive macro trends in audio and edge processing solutions.



Moreover, voice-powered interactions are fast emerging as a critical and necessary feature as consumers tend to engage with technology through natural, spoken commands across the mobile, ear and IoT platforms. This has led to a wide proliferation of products ranging from mobile phones to headsets, and from smart speakers to household appliances. Knowles aims to capitalize on its unique capabilities in acoustics, digital signal processing and algorithms to cater to these demands.



The acquisition of Audience further helped the company to gain essential digital signal processing and algorithm capabilities. Strong business focus, disciplined capital management and continuous R&D (research & development) initiatives have helped Knowles to command a leading market position in MEMS microphones, balanced armature speakers, edge processors, high performance capacitors and radio frequency filtering solutions.



The stock has surged 42.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 66.1%.





We remain impressed with the inherent growth potential of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock. Some other top-ranked stocks in the industry are Plantronics, Inc. PLT, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Ooma, Inc. OOMA and EXFO Inc. EXFO carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Plantronics delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 560.4%, on average.



Ooma delivered a positive earnings surprise of 163.7%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



EXFO delivered a positive earnings surprise of 34.2%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.



Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



EXFO Inc (EXFO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Knowles Corporation (KN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Plantronics, Inc. (PLT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ooma, Inc. (OOMA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.