Knowles (KN) Unveils Bluetooth Solution for Voice Integration

Knowles Corporation KN has launched the AISonic Bluetooth Standard Solution. It is an innovative development solution that enables seamless voice integration to Bluetooth devices. The package allows manufacturers to integrate voice-driven calling and far-field speech recognition capabilities into devices.



It is already available for customers and comes under Knowles’ new line of reference solutions for voice activation, control and contextual audio processing. The kit is built upon the company’s industry-leading AISonic Audio Edge Processor IA8201, which achieves high performance with low power consumption.



The solution package balances scalability and flexibility for easy integration across a wide range of embedded platforms. This has helped Knowles’ partners to scale in developing Alexa Voice Service and Alexa Auto solutions. As connected devices come to market, it has become even more crucial to rapidly integrate voice capabilities in a hassle-free manner.



With the growing demand for voice control, there are ample opportunities for voice integration, which has extended from inside the home to mobile, automotive, wearable and other applications. Knowles’ solution also includes algorithms for an Audio Front End, suitable for use with many voice assistants.



Knowles aims to capitalize on its unique capabilities in acoustics, digital signal processing and algorithms to help users engage with technology through naturally spoken commands across Mobile, Ear and IoT. It is witnessing stronger-than-expected MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) microphone demand in multiple end markets, and improving trends in the Hearing Health business.



This Itasca, IL-based company expects to deliver strong growth in revenues and earnings in 2021.



Knowles’ shares have returned 41.5% in the past six months compared with 27.9% growth of the industry.







The stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has a VGM Score of B.



Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Aviat Networks AVNW, Plantronics PLT and Ubiquiti UI, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Aviat Networks delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 61.7%, on average.



Plantronics delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 560.4%, on average.



Ubiquiti delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 37.1%, on average.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.



Click here for the 4 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Knowles Corporation (KN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Plantronics, Inc. (PLT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ubiquiti Inc. (UI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.